Marksville High School teachers use animals to teach while spreading positivity

Meet Fin the Duck and Hank the Goat
By My Sherie Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Marksville High School’s ag-science class teacher, Sheena Grote, stepped outside the box to teach her students about poultry. MHS student Amari Diggs’ childhood dream came true because of Grote’s decision.

“We were hatching eggs in class and I asked somebody ‘can I have one’ because I wanted a duck since I was like seven,” Diggs said.

Diggs takes care of Fin the Duck.

“When you need it, it’s there,” Diggs said. “He makes me smile.”

A student brought fertilized eggs in, and Grote agreed to let students watch them grow in class.

“They were excited,” Grote said. “They would grab their egg and they’re like, ‘Oh, look it’s surviving.’”

Fin quickly became the school’s mascot, and teachers said Fin brings positivity.

“It’s amazing,” eighth-grade math and science teacher Nettie Jeansonne said. “When they started holding and taking care of Fin while they were doing their work, they were concentrated, on task and they’ve gotten to the point now where they ask ‘when are we going to get to babysit again?’”

Fin and Diggs have been together for a little over three months.

“It’s worth it,” Diggs said. “All animals have a life and they need to be loved too just like everybody else.”

Fin even went viral on social media. Grote says watching Diggs take care of Fin proves she’s done her job.

“It’s nice to see that what she’s learning in class she can apply to an animal,” Grote said.

Fin the Duck was the only egg to survive the ag-science class incubation. Fin is a girl duck, but she’s not the only animal roaming around the halls at MHS.

MHS teacher Sheri Bourgeois brought Hank the Goat to teach her early childhood and development class about taking care of infant animals and feeding a bottle.

Hank helps students learn responsibilities and promotes enthusiasm in taking an interest in the class. Trinity Dubroc said Hank is like her child.

“We’d give him baths, warm him up by the stove and he’d fall asleep,” Dubroc said. “It was so great to have him. He’s like the class mascot over here. It’s just Hank the Goat for child development and we got a grade for everything we did with him.”

According to Dubroc, having Hank helps everyone understand how to work with animals and then move on to people.

“That’s my child right here. This is like my baby,” Dubroc said.

Hank and Fin get along well. Dubroc said a funny memory is when she walked Hank down the hall and had to clean up behind him after he did his business on the floor and then ran around.

