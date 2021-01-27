Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer

PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - A Pineville man has been arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse aggravated assault, aggravated flight from an officer and attempted first degree murder of a police officer.

Pineville Police responded to the Hospital Blvd. area on January 21 at 3:30 p.m., in reference to a disturbance reported to be occurring inside a vehicle. Police saw a female exit the vehicle and the driver fled the scene. The driver was later identified as James Henry, 40, of Pineville.

Henry drove erratically at high speed and traveled into oncoming traffic, forcing a police unit off the roadway in order to avoid a head-on collision. He then lost control of the vehicle and wrecked on Claiborne Street at Washington Street, where he fled on foot. Officers searched the area but was unable to locate the suspect.

Following an arrest warrant on the above charges, Henry turned himself in at the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked and is being held on a $275,000 bond.

