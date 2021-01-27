SEC releases official 2021 football schedule for LSU
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The SEC has announced the LSU football schedule for 2021. It features a 12-game season with seven home games.
Home games are in bold.
Sat., Sept. 4 - at UCLA (Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.)
Sat., Sept. 11 - McNeese
Sat., Sept. 18 - Central Michigan
Sat., Sept. 25 - at Mississippi State
Sat., Oct. 2 - Auburn
Sat., Oct. 9 - at Kentucky
Sat., Oct. 16 - Florida
Sat., Oct. 23 - at Ole Miss
Sat., Oct. 30 - BYE
Sat., Nov. 6 - at Alabama
Sat., Nov. 13 - Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 20 - UL Monroe
Sat., Nov. 27 - Texas A&M
Kickoff times will be released throughout the season.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.