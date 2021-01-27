Advertisement

SEC releases official 2021 football schedule for LSU

LSU Football
LSU Football(WAFB)
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The SEC has announced the LSU football schedule for 2021. It features a 12-game season with seven home games.

Home games are in bold.

Sat., Sept. 4 - at UCLA (Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.)

Sat., Sept. 11 - McNeese

Sat., Sept. 18 - Central Michigan

Sat., Sept. 25 - at Mississippi State

Sat., Oct. 2 - Auburn

Sat., Oct. 9 - at Kentucky

Sat., Oct. 16 - Florida

Sat., Oct. 23 - at Ole Miss

Sat., Oct. 30 - BYE

Sat., Nov. 6 - at Alabama

Sat., Nov. 13 - Arkansas

Sat., Nov. 20 - UL Monroe

Sat., Nov. 27 - Texas A&M

Kickoff times will be released throughout the season.

