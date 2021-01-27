Advertisement

Speaker Clay Schexnayder’s statement on the passing of Former State Representative Steve Carter

Steve Carter
Steve Carter(Source: WAFB)
By La. House of Representatives
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(La. House of Representatives) - Speaker Clay Schexnayder has issued the following statement on the passing of Former State Representative Steve Carter:

“I join with my current and former colleagues in mourning the passing of former State Representative Steve Carter. I had the distinct pleasure of serving with him in the legislature, and I was always inspired by his commitment to our shared values and the people of Louisiana.

Steve will be remembered for his commitment to education and his dedicated service to Louisiana and the Capital Area Region. He will stand as an example for future generations of public servants looking to better their communities.

On behalf of the Louisiana House of Representatives, I offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

