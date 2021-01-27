Waitr adds alcohol delivery in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Waitr) - Louisiana-based Waitr has announced the company is now delivering alcohol to its customers in Alexandria. The new service allows anyone 21 years or older to add beer and wine to their orders when they make purchases from their favorite restaurant. The move comes after Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed legislation last year allowing alcohol delivery by delivery services.

Participating Alexandria restaurants have added an alcohol menu that can be viewed when placing an order. Any alcohol purchase must be accompanied by a food order. Once your order is delivered, the Waitr driver will verify that you are at least 21 years of age by scanning your identification with a verification app, and asking you to sign a copy of the receipt.

“We are happy we can continue to expand ways to reinforce our commitment to local communities in the current environment,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO of Waitr. “We are doing everything possible to find ways to help our restaurant partners provide more services to diners in need, such as the addition of alcohol delivery.”

This latest announcement follows Waitr implementing several initiatives around customer and restaurant service over the past six months in the Alexandria community including a no-contact delivery offer on all orders.

Waitr also expanded its delivery hours in the city. Customers can place orders with Waitr beginning at 7:00 am through 10:00 pm on weekdays, with the closing time extended until 11:00 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. The expanded hours give customers more time to order and more choices; restaurants the opportunity for more orders; and drivers the opportunity to make more money – all necessities during these challenging times.

