APD investigating homicide on Lee Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a homicide that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night in the 2000 block of Lee Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim who had died from a gunshot wound. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

