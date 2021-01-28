Avoyelles Hospital administers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Hospital received a limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that was administered within the first hour of a drive-thru event.

The hospital set a 9 a.m. start time for a pop-up drive-thru vaccine event for those meeting requirements set by the Louisiana Department of Health (70-years-old or above/recipients of home health services).

Since it was a limited supply, available doses were administered within the first hour of the event. Hospital staff say that people started waiting in the parking lot as early as 5 a.m.

Those who received vaccines will need to get a second dose during the week of February 18.

