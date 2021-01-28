Advertisement

Avoyelles Hospital administers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Hospital received a limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that was administered within the first hour of a drive-thru event.

The hospital set a 9 a.m. start time for a pop-up drive-thru vaccine event for those meeting requirements set by the Louisiana Department of Health (70-years-old or above/recipients of home health services).

Since it was a limited supply, available doses were administered within the first hour of the event. Hospital staff say that people started waiting in the parking lot as early as 5 a.m.

Those who received vaccines will need to get a second dose during the week of February 18.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer
Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
La. oil and gas leaders say Biden climate orders could ‘devastate’ state’s economy

Latest News

The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says
Over 400 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 were given out at the Rapides Parish Coliseum to those...
COVID-19 vaccines given at Rapides Parish Coliseum
COVID-19 vaccines at Rapides Parish Coliseum
Louisiana State Rep. Mike Johnson, District 27
State Rep. Johnson discusses Cenla vaccine distribution, new COVID variant