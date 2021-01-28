Bachman: ‘It’s rewarding for my players to use the game to get a degree’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - National Signing Day is closing in, and the ASH Trojans are continuing to seal their commitments.

Coming into the 2020 football season, the Trojans had only one player who committed to the play at the next level. That was senior tight end and Stanford commit Shield Taylor.

“Our message to our guys was to take things day by day, and that opportunity will come,” head coach Thomas Bachman said. “We know our players have high hopes of getting to the next level, but this group of kids that I had this year was just special, and I knew their time would come.”

After a historic State Championship run, that number has changed from one to eight players that will be celebrated on February 3.

“I’m so proud,” Bachman said. “For them to use the game to get a degree and set themselves up for success later in life is so rewarding to me.”

