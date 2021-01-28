Advertisement

Canadian couple condemned for allegedly jumping vaccine line

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Public condemnation is growing over a wealthy Vancouver couple who allegedly flew to a remote Indigenous community in Yukon Territory to get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Federal Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that he is “disgusted” by the purported actions of Rodney Baker and his actress wife, Ekaterina.

They have been issued tickets under the Yukon’s Emergency Measures Act and face fines of up to $1,000 Canadian (US$783) plus fees.

Baker resigned on Sunday as Great Canadian Gaming Corp. president and chief executive after a media report on his actions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer
Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
La. oil and gas leaders say Biden climate orders could ‘devastate’ state’s economy

Latest News

A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
Virus variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
President Joe Biden signed health care-focused executive actions as Congress works to pass...
Biden reopens Obamacare enrollment; Congress works on COVID relief
GameStop shares rose as high as $380 Wednesday morning, after sitting below $18 a few weeks ago.
Brokerages limit trading in GameStop, sparking outcry
FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica,...
O’Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday
In this Aug. 9, 2019 satellite image made available by NASA, Typhoon Lekima, left, skirts north...
Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic