City of New Orleans will enter Modified Phase 2 Friday; businesses allowed 50 percent capacity

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will move back into a Modified Phase Two, easing some restrictions. These new restrictions will go into effect Friday, Jan. 29.

As of Jan. 27, the city’s percent positivity rate was below five percent.

On Friday, the city will allow indoor gatherings limited to 10 people and outdoors to 25 people with masks and following social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants and other businesses will be allowed to accommodate 50 percent capacity.

“We’re nowhere near out of the woods. But the small strides we’ve made will allow us to inch back toward normalcy,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household.

Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

Restricted to 50% Capacity:

Bars with AR-Conditional Restaurant permit

Beauty salons, barber shops, and nail salons

Casinos, racetracks, and video poker establishments

Community centers

Conference venues and meeting rooms

Gyms and fitness centers

Houses of worship

Libraries

Movie theaters

Museums, zoos, aquariums

Office buildings and businesses

Restaurants

Shopping malls and retail stores

Swimming pools

Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services

Not Allowed:

Concert halls

Amusement parks

Fairs and festivals

Arcades

Indoor playground and play centers

Second lines and parades

Dance clubs

Adult live entertainment venues

