City of New Orleans will enter Modified Phase 2 Friday; businesses allowed 50 percent capacity

New Orleans easing COVID restrictions on Friday.
New Orleans easing COVID restrictions on Friday.
By WVUE
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will move back into a Modified Phase Two, easing some restrictions. These new restrictions will go into effect Friday, Jan. 29.

As of Jan. 27, the city’s percent positivity rate was below five percent.

On Friday, the city will allow indoor gatherings limited to 10 people and outdoors to 25 people with masks and following social distancing guidelines.

Restaurants and other businesses will be allowed to accommodate 50 percent capacity.

“We’re nowhere near out of the woods. But the small strides we’ve made will allow us to inch back toward normalcy,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

Masks are required when around anyone outside of your household.

Masks are not required when engaged in outdoor personal exercise, athletic competition, or when actively eating or drinking.

Restricted to 50% Capacity:

  • Bars with AR-Conditional Restaurant permit
  • Beauty salons, barber shops, and nail salons
  • Casinos, racetracks, and video poker establishments
  • Community centers
  • Conference venues and meeting rooms
  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Houses of worship
  • Libraries
  • Movie theaters
  • Museums, zoos, aquariums
  • Office buildings and businesses
  • Restaurants
  • Shopping malls and retail stores
  • Swimming pools
  • Tattoo, massage, and esthetician services

Not Allowed:

  • Concert halls
  • Amusement parks
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Arcades
  • Indoor playground and play centers
  • Second lines and parades
  • Dance clubs
  • Adult live entertainment venues

