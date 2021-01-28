CLTCC ‘Safe Start’ ends Friday; traditional classes resume Feb. 1

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - As scheduled, Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will conclude the virtual-class-based “Safe Start” Friday and return to in-person class instruction starting Monday, February. 1.

“The health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff continues to be our top priority,” said CLTCC Chancellor Jimmy Sawtelle. “We are grateful for our students’ and our employees’ commitment to their studies during the virtual instruction phase used to start our Spring semester on time. We look forward to welcoming students back on campus to continue coursework as we continue to train for essential careers across central Louisiana.”

As the threat of COVID-19 exposure remains, students and CLTCC faculty and staff will continue to wear face masks, social distance, and have daily temperature checks while on campus. Enhanced cleaning and other safety protocols also remain in place at all eight CLTCC campuses.

In preparation for a safe return to campus, CLTCC partnered with Ochsner Health to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing for all CLTCC students, staff, and the community through noon on January 29.

CLTCC created the “Safe Start” program utilizing online and virtual sessions to enable students to resume their studies and start the Spring semester on time January 11. At that time, they expected to resume in-person instruction on February 1.

“The past several months have presented many challenges, and we are grateful for our students’ and Team’s flexibility,” Sawtelle said. “We will continue to monitor the advice of state health officials and take appropriate action as needed to protect the health and safety of those on campus while continuing to offer the highest quality education and job training instruction.”

For information about enrollment, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 CLTCC. All rights reserved.