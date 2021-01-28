Advertisement

Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers vaccine

Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.
Health workers offered vaccines to drivers stuck in the snow to keep the shots from being wasted.(Source: Josephine County Public Health/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.

Josephine County Public Health said on Facebook that the “impromptu vaccine clinic” took place after about 20 employees were stopped in traffic on a highway after a vaccination clinic.

Six of the vaccines were getting close to expiring, so the workers decided to offer them to other stranded drivers.

The shots were meant for other people, but “the snow meant those doses wouldn’t make it to them before they expired,” the health department said.

Not wanting to waste them, staff walked from vehicle to vehicle, offering people a chance to receive the vaccine. A county ambulance was on hand for safety.

All the doses were administered, including one to a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office employee who had arrived too late for the vaccination clinic but ended up stopped with the others, officials said.

Josephine County Public Health Director Mike Weber said it was one of the “coolest operations he’d been a part of.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
La. oil and gas leaders say Biden climate orders could ‘devastate’ state’s economy
FILE: Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami...
REPORT: Where to find COVID-19 vaccines at local pharmacies

Latest News

FILE - In this March 29, 2002 file photo, Ahmad Saeed Omar Sheikh, the alleged mastermind...
Pakistani court: Release man accused in Daniel Pearl’s death
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
EXPLAINER: Executive orders can be swift but fleeting
Best known as Mary Tyler Moore’s nosy landlady, Cloris Leachman was an Oscar and Emmy...
Acclaimed actress Cloris Leachman dies at 94
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast