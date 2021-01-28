La. National Guard Adjutant General tests positive for COVID-19

PINEVILLE, La. (LANG) - The Louisiana National Guard’s adjutant general, Brig. Gen. Keith Waddell, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. He reports mild symptoms and is self-quarantining while continuing to perform his duties remotely.

“The health of our Guardsmen is my top priority, and I will continue to act in accordance with all CDC protocols in order to keep them safe,” Waddell said.

The LANG continues to track COVID-19 cases and conducts contact tracing when any service member reports a positive test.

