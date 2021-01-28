LHSAA shuts down wrestling season until state meet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LHSAA held a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 24 hours after shutting down wrestling until the state meet in Baton Rouge at the end of February.

The move was made after a reported COVID outbreak connected to the Louisiana Classics meet at Lamar Dixon in mid-January.

“To my knowledge, as I sit here today, we had five athletes from four schools that tested positive for COVID,” said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine. “One or two allegedly, we’re working on that, were positive before they got to the tournament.”

Pausing the sport until the state championships means no traditional tournaments like the city meet that normally leads up to state.

This year’s state meet is slated for February 26-28 at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.