Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6

Officials said a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed 6,...
Officials said a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant has killed 6, injured multiple others.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga, (AP) — Six people have died after a liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Northeast Georgia Health System said five people died at the Gainesville plant before they could be taken to the hospital and one person died in the emergency room.

Hall County Fire Department Division Chief Zach Brackett says the leak happened after 10 a.m. at Prime Pak Foods in Gainesville.

He said firefighters arrived to find workers milling around outside, some with injuries.

At least four firefighters were also injured and take to the Gainesville hospital with what Brackett described as respiratory complaints.

