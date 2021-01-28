LSU CF Aliyah Andrews named to USA Softball Top 50 ‘Watch List’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews has been named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 “Watch List,” the organization announced Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Andrews is a two-time All-SEC and SEC Defensive Team selection.

She finished the 2020 season with a .408 batting average, scoring a team-leading 24 runs. She led the team in hits with 29. She also had a team-leading 18 stolen bases on 19 attempts in the shortened season.

Andrews will enter the 2021 season with a total of 118 career stolen bases. She is 38 away from becoming the all-time leader.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.