LSU CF Aliyah Andrews named to USA Softball Top 50 ‘Watch List’

LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews (No. 4
LSU center fielder Aliyah Andrews (No. 4((Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV))
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outfielder Aliyah Andrews has been named to the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 “Watch List,” the organization announced Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Andrews is a two-time All-SEC and SEC Defensive Team selection.

She finished the 2020 season with a .408 batting average, scoring a team-leading 24 runs. She led the team in hits with 29. She also had a team-leading 18 stolen bases on 19 attempts in the shortened season.

Andrews will enter the 2021 season with a total of 118 career stolen bases. She is 38 away from becoming the all-time leader.

