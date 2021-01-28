LSUA offering free, COVID-19 testing on campus

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Millions of people have been tested for the coronavirus since reporting first started last year.

Now, Louisiana State University of Alexandria is offering free, rapid tests for their students, faculty and staff.

LSUA Senior Samuel Ogun-Jobi can’t wait to get back on the field. As a student athlete, soccer is all he knows. But, due to the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to play since last fall.

“It was a case where we had to delay this season, but we will play this spring,” said Ogun-Jobi.

The senior says safety is the number one priority both on and off the field.

“We sanitize everything. Even before training when we get together, we socially distance our bags and stuff,” said Ogun-Jobi.

Before any LSUA athlete can compete, they have to get tested for COVID-19 multiple times, which they can now do on campus, free of charge, at the student health center.

“So many students in that college age demographic may be asymptomatic. So for them to have the knowledge of whether they’re COVID-19 positive and then make smart decisions moving forward is so important.”

Before a student can even step on campus, they’re required to fill out a daily symptom tracker.

“Our daily symptom checker is all done online. Students can opt in to a text message system, or an email, and it just takes about one or two minutes to go through the questions. They’ll let you know whether it’s safe to come to campus, or whether you should stay home and quarantine,” said Bain.

Social distancing, along with wearing a mask, is mandatory. The university is still following a hybrid schedule, as they say safety is their number one priority.

“We have 50 percent occupancy in our classrooms, so 50 percent are there and then the other 50 percent participate via zoom, remotely,” said Bain.

Later this year, students, faculty and staff will be able to get vaccinated on campus as LSUA has just been approved to be a point of distribution.

“Later this spring, we should have vaccines on campus to offer to our students, faculty and staff. Of course, we’ll follow the Department of Health’s priority in their tier system that they have in place.”

With all these safety measures put in place, Samuel says he’s looking forward to finishing out his senior year and hopes his family can travel from the United Kingdom to watch him walk across the graduation stage this spring.

“Hopefully when it comes to graduation, being able to let my family come see the stage and even though we socially distance, at least enjoy graduation with me,” said Ogun-Jobi.

The university should have more information on vaccine distribution in the next few weeks.

CLTCC is also offering free, COVID-19 testing this week. Testing is at 516 Murray Street Friday from nine until noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.