Advertisement

LSUA offering free, COVID-19 testing on campus

By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Millions of people have been tested for the coronavirus since reporting first started last year.

Now, Louisiana State University of Alexandria is offering free, rapid tests for their students, faculty and staff.

LSUA Senior Samuel Ogun-Jobi can’t wait to get back on the field. As a student athlete, soccer is all he knows. But, due to the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to play since last fall.

“It was a case where we had to delay this season, but we will play this spring,” said Ogun-Jobi.

The senior says safety is the number one priority both on and off the field.

“We sanitize everything. Even before training when we get together, we socially distance our bags and stuff,” said Ogun-Jobi.

Before any LSUA athlete can compete, they have to get tested for COVID-19 multiple times, which they can now do on campus, free of charge, at the student health center.

“So many students in that college age demographic may be asymptomatic. So for them to have the knowledge of whether they’re COVID-19 positive and then make smart decisions moving forward is so important.”

Abbey Bain, LSUA Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement

Before a student can even step on campus, they’re required to fill out a daily symptom tracker.

“Our daily symptom checker is all done online. Students can opt in to a text message system, or an email, and it just takes about one or two minutes to go through the questions. They’ll let you know whether it’s safe to come to campus, or whether you should stay home and quarantine,” said Bain.

Social distancing, along with wearing a mask, is mandatory. The university is still following a hybrid schedule, as they say safety is their number one priority.

“We have 50 percent occupancy in our classrooms, so 50 percent are there and then the other 50 percent participate via zoom, remotely,” said Bain.

Later this year, students, faculty and staff will be able to get vaccinated on campus as LSUA has just been approved to be a point of distribution.

“Later this spring, we should have vaccines on campus to offer to our students, faculty and staff. Of course, we’ll follow the Department of Health’s priority in their tier system that they have in place.”

Abbey Bain, LSUA Vice Chancellor for Enrollment and Student Engagement

With all these safety measures put in place, Samuel says he’s looking forward to finishing out his senior year and hopes his family can travel from the United Kingdom to watch him walk across the graduation stage this spring.

“Hopefully when it comes to graduation, being able to let my family come see the stage and even though we socially distance, at least enjoy graduation with me,” said Ogun-Jobi.

The university should have more information on vaccine distribution in the next few weeks.

CLTCC is also offering free, COVID-19 testing this week. Testing is at 516 Murray Street Friday from nine until noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer
Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
La. oil and gas leaders say Biden climate orders could ‘devastate’ state’s economy

Latest News

Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville, La.
Avoyelles Hospital administers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines
Louisiana State Rep. Mike Johnson, District 27
State Rep. Johnson discusses Cenla vaccine distribution, new COVID variant
State Rep. Johnson discusses Cenla vaccine distribution, new COVID variant
Avoyelles Hospital administered a limited supply of the Pfizer Covid vaccine during a...
Avoyelles Hospital gives out COVID-19 vaccines
Free COVID-19 testing for LSUA students, staff