NSU TV to air replays of Demons’ win against New Orleans

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – NSU TV will begin replaying Wednesday night’s Southland Conference men’s basketball victory over New Orleans.

The game will play at 12 a.m., 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and then again at 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. Saturday, leading into Northwestern State’s SLC doubleheader at Central Arkansas that day.

Trenton Massner paced the Demons with 21 points and five rebounds. Larry Owens logged a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Carvell Teasett also tallied 16 points. NSU TV is available on channel 22 on SuddenLink cable in Natchitoches. The replay is produced by NSU TV General Manager Davey Antilley and features the call of the game by Demon Sports Network announcer Patrick Netherton.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.