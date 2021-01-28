Advertisement

O’Neal hosting SHAQ Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday

FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica,...
FILE - This June 24, 2019, file photo shows Shaquille O'Neal at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) - Fans looking for pregame entertainment before the Super Bowl will have another option this year.

Shaquille O’Neal will be holding the virtual SHAQ Bowl on Feb. 7. It’s one of the few official events since many parties that traditionally take place during Super Bowl week have been canceled due to the pandemic.

The three-hour special will feature Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, actor Anthony Anderson and musicians Nelly, Quavo and Diplo.

It begins at 3 p.m. ET and will be available on Facebook, SHAQBowl.com, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok and Twitter.

