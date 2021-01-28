RFP issued for new voting equipment in Louisiana

STATEWIDE, La. (KPLC) - The Office of State Procurement has issued a Request for Proposals trying to secure new voting equipment to replace the current set of approximately 10,000 machines.

The current machines have served the voters of Louisiana without major incident, but the status quo cannon be maintained as the lifespan of these machines nears the end. The Secretary of State’s Offices says it is financially and operationally prudent to procure new voting equipment so that voters continue to have confidence in their election infrastructure.

“I am excited to begin the RFP process,” Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of this RFP, we are excited to begin the process of bringing the best voting technology to Louisiana and continuing our tradition of delivering safe, secure, accurate and transparent elections.”

Election integrity is the driving force behind the request as the state seeks to bring the most secure and transparent voting technology to voters. This RFP allows Louisianans to continue in-person voting. It also preserves Louisiana’s leadership in elections nationwide by having timely reporting of election results on election night.

Here’s the breakdown of the RFP:

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT): A VVPAT system provides voters with the peace of mind that their vote is recorded accurately by allowing them to verify their vote on paper before casting their vote electronically on a voting machine. This feature will also enhance the continued accuracy of state elections by providing a mechanism for a full paper audit of each election.

Background Checks For Those Working On Project: This security measure requires proposers to disclose background checks and security training protocols for all employees who would be working on this project. This requirement is a security measure to prevent nefarious individuals from coming into contact with Louisiana’s election system.

Disclosure Of Foreign Ownership: Proposer must disclose any foreign ownership and if there is any foreign ownership, provide a detailed plan that ensures the foreign entity cannot control, influence, or direct the company in any manner that would compromise or influence, or give the appearance of compromising or influencing, the independence and integrity of an election.

Disclose All Countries In Which The Proposer Operates: The proposer must disclose all countries in which their election system and equipment is used. Additionally, the corporate structure and ownership (e.g., publicly traded corporation, privately held partnership, nonprofit), all board members or any entity with more than 10 percent ownership in the organization, and any ownership in the company by foreign persons or entities, regardless of ownership percentage, including but not limited to any citizens or residents of a country other than the United States must be disclosed.

Forbid Political Spending From Contract Funds: Contractor agrees not to use contract proceeds to urge any elector to vote for or against any candidate or proposition on an election ballot nor shall such funds be used to lobby for or against any proposition or matter having the effect of law being considered by the Louisiana Legislature or any local governing authority.

Follow All Applicable Laws: Proposal must be lawful. The proposed voting system shall meet all relevant requirements the Louisiana Election Code, Help America Vote Act, Louisiana Procurement Code, and Information Technology Procurement Code and any other relevant state and federal laws.

The state’s Request for Proposals for new voting equipment can be found online at:

https://wwwcfprd.doa.louisiana.gov/osp/lapac/agency/pdf/7549800-02.pdf

Responses for the New Voting System RFP will be accepted no later than 10 a.m. on March 24, 2021.

