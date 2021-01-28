State Rep. Johnson discusses Cenla vaccine distribution, new COVID variant
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(KALB) - Out of the nine regions in Louisiana, Region 6 ranks second to last for the percent of the population that has received the COVID-19 vaccine. This comes as the Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of the COVID-19 variant in the state. We spoke with State Representative Mike Johnson to discuss these developments.
