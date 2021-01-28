Advertisement

Tropical cyclones are nearing land more, except in Atlantic

In this Aug. 9, 2019 satellite image made available by NASA, Typhoon Lekima, left, skirts north...
In this Aug. 9, 2019 satellite image made available by NASA, Typhoon Lekima, left, skirts north of Taiwan and towards eastern China. Typhoon Krosa is at right.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(AP) - A new study finds that tropical cyclones around the globe are getting closer to land than previously, except for Atlantic hurricanes.

Thursday’s study finds that these storms, also called typhoons, are moving about 18 miles closer to land and people every decade since 1982.

Scientists aren’t sure why this is happening. Nor do they understand why it’s happening all over except in the Atlantic.

They find it even more puzzling that while storms seem to be getting closer to land, they don’t seem to be hitting land significantly more.

