Two men arrested for child exploitation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested after they exploited children on social media, according to Louisiana State Police.

Jaime Sousa, 26, of Ponchatoula and Dexter Schexnayder, 47, of Deridder, were arrested for charges related to indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile on Jan. 27.

The initial investigation began yesterday evening when Investigators began an undercover child exploitation operation. During the course of the investigation, Sousa and Schexnayder were identified as having separate online conversations with an undercover FBI Agent posing as a juvenile. Sousa and Schexnayder further solicited and agreed to meet the juvenile for sex.

Troopers along with the FBI, Homeland Security, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office took Sousa and Schexnayder into custody after they arrived at a meeting location where they agreed to meet the juvenile for the purpose of having sex.

Sousa and Schexnayder were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

Sousa was also arrested last January by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office on 30 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles. At the time of his arrest yesterday evening, Sousa was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet and awaiting trial for his previous arrest.

