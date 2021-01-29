Black History Month events begin at Louisiana College with celebration of diversity

PINEVILLE, La. (Louisiana College) - Louisiana College will host two events in February in honor of Black History Month. Feb. 2, a symposium celebrating the diversity on campus will begin at 6 p.m., followed two weeks later by a gospel concert featuring some well-known community members.

“The world is changing, and diversity is the new norm,” said Dr. Joshua Joy Dara, Associate Vice President for Engagement and Enrichment. Even as our nation deals with many issues, diversity and inclusion is a game-changer. I am just so happy that Louisiana College is a part of the solution and not the problem. We really have something precious here at LC. Just look at the facts, our student body is diverse, our faculty is diverse, our staff is diverse, our coaches are diverse, our leadership is diverse and even our SGA is diverse.

“What you are seeing around here is not tokenism. It is the Lord Jesus Christ who has brought us together in a unique way. I strongly believe that if all of us gets on the same journey of diversity and inclusion, we can create the solution that America needs for this generation. The good news is that our College President is very committed to diversity.”

The panelists will include LC faculty:

Dr. Juan Castro, professor of finance and economics, from Honduras

Dr. Emmanuel Johnson, associate professor of social work, from India

Dr. Neil Johnson, associate professor of English, from the United States

Dr. Arthur Mazhambe, professor of business, from Zimbabwe

Dr. Lillian Purdy, professor of English, from the United States

Dr. Joshua Dara, assistant professor of criminal justice, from Nigeria

Following the speakers’ remarks, Dara will host a Q & A session.

“Recently, Niche. com recognized Louisiana College as the second most diverse college or university in Louisiana,” said President Rick Brewer. “The beauty of that fact is that this has happened not by a specific strategy but by people of all ethnicities desiring the Christ-centered educational experience we offer. At Louisiana College, we celebrate our diversity by daily living out our Mission and Vision.”

The panel discussion will begin at 6 p.m. in the Guinn Auditorium.

Then, Feb. 16, a concert featuring a full gospel choir will be held featuring several guest musicians, who are leaders in the CENLA community. They include the Honorable David Williams, 9th Judicial District Court Judge, on keyboards; the Rev. Bobby Rhodes on guitar; the Rev. Henry Williams on saxophone; and LC President Rick Brewer will join on piano.

“I ‘cut my teeth’ on gospel music as a youngster playing piano and can’t wait for the opportunity to musically support our talented students at LC,” Brewer said.

The concert will also be held in Guinn Auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced, and attendees should wear masks.

