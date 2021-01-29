Advertisement

Cemetery changes contract after Black deputy denied burial

The change was made at an emergency meeting Thursday.
The change was made at an emergency meeting Thursday.(KATC)
By Janet McConnaughey
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - A southwest Louisiana cemetery’s board president said the board has removed a whites-only provision that denied burial to a Black sheriff’s deputy. The change was made at an emergency meeting Thursday.

Creig Vizena of Oaklin Springs Cemetery said he left the meeting feeling as if a weight had been lifted from him. He said earlier that he had been stunned and ashamed to learn that the family of Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Semien had been told he could not be buried at the small cemetery near Oberlin because he was African American.

Vizena said the offensive wording was in a sales contract written in the late 1950s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

Dr. David Holcombe
Dr. David Holcombe
Sherry Bovey, a VISTA employee working with the City as a volunteer recruitment and management...
City of Alexandria seeking volunteers for school literacy program
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
(AP Images)
Boil advisories for Cenla