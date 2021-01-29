Advertisement

Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week

By Steven Maxwell
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana finally has its first-ever Whataburger restaurant. The burger joint opened up in Pineville on Monday, Jan. 25 and since then, the community has been excited, to say the least.

Representatives from Whataburger tell KALB they had more than 3,000 customers in its first 48 hours since opening.

“We expected a great turnout, but I was a little bit taken back by how amazing it has been,” said Maci Dover, Director of Marketing for Whataburger.

Texas native turned Pineville resident Marco Molina has been waiting for this day for a long time. He even documented the progress of the restaurant’s construction on Facebook.

“It has been really cool. I’ve been here in Pineville for five years so I’ve been missing out. Every time I go home I have to make a Whataburger stop,” said Molina.

Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Whataburger in Pineville, La.(Source: KALB)

The restaurant is located on Lofton Dr. in the Kingsville area of Pineville. But, will this be the first of many Whataburgers in Pineville?

“There may be a few in the works, but we won’t talk about that today,” said Dover.

Whataburger’s drive-thru is open 24 hours a day. The dining room will close at 11 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer
Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
La. oil and gas leaders say Biden climate orders could ‘devastate’ state’s economy

Latest News

Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Top schools receive checks for food collected during Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Christmas Cheer Food Drive Natchitoches checks
KALB’s Golden Apple Award
Over 400 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 were given out at the Rapides Parish Coliseum to those...
COVID-19 vaccines given at Rapides Parish Coliseum