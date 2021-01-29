Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana finally has its first-ever Whataburger restaurant. The burger joint opened up in Pineville on Monday, Jan. 25 and since then, the community has been excited, to say the least.

Representatives from Whataburger tell KALB they had more than 3,000 customers in its first 48 hours since opening.

“We expected a great turnout, but I was a little bit taken back by how amazing it has been,” said Maci Dover, Director of Marketing for Whataburger.

Texas native turned Pineville resident Marco Molina has been waiting for this day for a long time. He even documented the progress of the restaurant’s construction on Facebook.

“It has been really cool. I’ve been here in Pineville for five years so I’ve been missing out. Every time I go home I have to make a Whataburger stop,” said Molina.

The restaurant is located on Lofton Dr. in the Kingsville area of Pineville. But, will this be the first of many Whataburgers in Pineville?

“There may be a few in the works, but we won’t talk about that today,” said Dover.

Whataburger’s drive-thru is open 24 hours a day. The dining room will close at 11 p.m.

