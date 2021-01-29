COVID-19 vaccines given at Rapides Parish Coliseum

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over 400 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 were given out at the Rapides Parish Coliseum to those who had registered to receive it earlier this week.

Unlike other locations in Region 6 where receiving the vaccine was on a first come first serve basis, residents had to sign up for a time slot to get one at the coliseum.

Dr. David Holcombe with the Region 6 Office of Public Health says for those who weren’t able to receive the vaccine this week that a link will open up in the next several days where people can sign up for appointments. The link will not be available until the Office of Public Health knows how many vaccines they will get. These appointments will be for the first and second week in Feb.

Dr. Holcombe said when the slots opened to register to get the vaccine, all 410 slots were filled within the first few hours. Nearly 1,000 more people tried but were turned away due to a lack of vaccine availability.

“It’s been a problem of quantity. On a statewide basis, there really hasn’t been enough to satisfy the demand,” said Dr. Holcombe.

Out of the 58,000 vaccines Louisiana received this week, Region 6 was only given 3,700. Regional medical experts this week got more authority to make decisions on where to allocate the vaccines that are coming into their area.

The Office of Public Health says they are working with the local hospitals to be able to start giving out the vaccines at the Rapides Parish Coliseum on a weekly basis.

“These vaccines we received are all from Rapides Regional Medical Center and next week will be from Cabrini. We will probably alternate like that unless we can have more significant quantities so we may be able to operate twice a week here for 400 doses instead of once a week,” Dr. Holcombe said.

Both hospitals said that they are willing to donate 70 vials a week to the Office of Public Health because the coliseum provides a good spot for mass vaccination.

Those who received the vaccine checked in to make sure they were registered and then signed up for an appointment to receive the second dose in three weeks. Once the vaccine was given, they had to wait 15 minutes while health experts checked in to make sure no one was having a reaction to the vaccine.

