Late run dooms LSUA in loss

SHREVEPORT, La (LSUA) - Junior Ciera Daniels scored a team-high 19 points, but LSUA fell in a close game, 61-52, to LSU-Shreveport on Thursday night at The Dock.

The game was tied at 45-45 at the end of three quarters, but LSUS used a 10-0 run to take control of the contest.

With the Generals in front by two late, Angel Reese drilled a triple to give LSUS the lead, which was immediately followed by an old-fashioned 3-point play by Britney Thompson for three of her 10 points to take a four-point lead. The Pilots made plays down the stretch and made their free throws to ice the contest.

Two weeks ago, LSUA trailed 31-6 after one quarter to LSUS, but it took just two and a half minutes to surpass that total and trailed by just two after the opening 10 minutes.

“In our last game, we were trailing significantly after the first quarter,” LSUA Women’s Basketball Coach Bob Austin said. “To cut that down to two points after one and lead at halftime is a testament to our players and their improvement.

“We still have quite a bit to work on, but people can see the improvement from this team. Every single game, we’re getting better and better.”

Daniels scored the first nine points of the game for the Generals, leading them to just a 20-18 deficit after one.

LSUA’s (2-5 overall, 1-2 RRAC) defense put the clamps on LSUS in the second quarter, allowing just six points in the frame, and outscoring the Pilots 13-4 after LSUS made the first basket of the quarter. LSUA vaulted out in front 31-25 with a 7-0 run on a basket each made by Daniels, sophomore Jay Demouchet and a 3-pointer by Kelsey Thaxton.

The basket by Thaxton were three of her 11 points, and LSUA led by five at the half.

LSUS regained the lead in the third on a 10-2 run to put the Pilots in front 38-35. All-American Fu’Tra Banks scored four of her game-high 20 points during the run. She also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Freshman Raegan Ojoro finished with double digit rebounds once again, collecting a season-high 12 after grabbing 10 this past Monday against Southwest.

In addition to Thaxton’s 11 points, she racked up 10 rebounds as well, marking her second double-double in four contests. The junior has averaged hauling down 8.5 boards per game over her past four contests.

“Kelsey didn’t shoot particularly well in the game,” Austin said. “But she has been doing other things to help the team. The job she has done on the boards recently has been outstanding.”

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball. LSUA held LSUS to 37.9 percent, which is below its season average of 44.2 percent, which ranks 20th in the country. LSUA was held to 29.4 percent and 3-for-15 from 3-point territory.

The Generals return to The Fort on Saturday afternoon when they play their second game in three contests against the University of the Southwest at 2 p.m.

