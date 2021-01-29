Advertisement

Lawsuit claims Subway tuna is fake

A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.
A lawsuit claims the tuna Subway uses isn't real tuna. Subway says their tuna is wild-caught.(Source: Subway/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women in California think something is fishy about the tuna at Subway restaurants.

They have filed a lawsuit, claiming that the sandwich chain’s tuna is not actual tuna.

They note in their complaint that the fish is marketed as a premium product Subway uses in its sandwiches and wraps, but the women said independent tests could not find any tuna in it.

Instead, they said testing found “a mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the Washington Post, a Subway representative said the lawsuit had no merit and that its tuna is not only real but wild caught.

This is not the first time Subway has faced a lawsuit over its sandwiches.

Last year, an Irish court ruled that Subway’s bread has too much sugar in it to be called “bread.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo, workers in protective gear carry a bag containing a...
WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early COVID patients
Health workers offer vaccines that would have expired to other stranded motorists.
Snowbound health workers hold impromptu vaccine clinic
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Democrats to ‘act big’ on $1.9T virus aid, stimulus check package; GOP wants plan split
Despite the Trump administration's promise, the government has no more 'reserve' 2nd vaccine...
Novavax COVID-19 vaccine works, but less so against variants