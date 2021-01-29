LSU names Andre Carter as new defensive line coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Head coach Ed Orgeron has finally finished filling out his coaching staff.

LSU has hired former New York Jets defensive line coach Andre Carter to the same position. The university announced on Friday, Jan. 29.

Andre Carter has been added to the staff as the Tigers' defensive line coach!

Carter is the newest and last hire to fill out the coaching staff for the Tigers. The former first round pick out of the University of California worked with new LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

“Andre was an outstanding defensive lineman for a long time in the NFL and now he’s translating what he did and learned as a player to those he’s coaching,” Orgeron said. “Andre is a very bright up-and-coming coach who will do a great job with our defensive line. With our entire defensive line coming back, they are going to be able to learn firsthand from an NFL veteran on what it takes to become a dominant player.

During the 2020 season, Carter’s top defensive lineman for the Jets was that of second-year pro Quinnen Williams, who recorded 55 tackles to go with seven sacks. In 2019, Carter’s defensive line helped the Jets rank No. 2 in the NFL in run defense, allowing only 3.34 yards a carry. That unit also forced 117 opponent carries of zero or negative yards, the most in the NFL.

He spent the past two seasons with the Jets as defensive line coach and was the assistant defensive line coach from 2017-2018 with the Dolphins.

The former Golden Bear was a first-team All-Pac 10 selection and in 2000 he won the Morris Trophy awarded to the Pac-10′s top defensive lineman and was also a unanimous All-American. Carter was also a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy which is given to the the nation’s top defensive lineman.

Carter was the seventh pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He spent five seasons with the 49ers, four seasons with the Washington Football Team, one season with the New England Patriots in 2011 and a season with the the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and his last season in the NFL was with the Patriots in 2013.

