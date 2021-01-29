LSU Tiger Girls not allowed to compete at 2021 nationals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to several social media posts, LSU Tiger Girl’s dance team will not be allowed to participate in the 2021 national competition.

One social media post on Instagram shows Sammy McFadden a former member of the LSU Tiger Girls dance team. In the post, McFadden goes on to explain the success of the dance team for the university.

The Tiger Girls dance team was founded back in 1999 and have won National Championships in 1999 and 2010. Then in 2013, the team was awarded as World Champions according to the Instagram post.

The post continues to say the squad will not be allowed to compete due to a lack of staff in the training room. Even though they are considered student-athletes by LSU and are promised and required a trainer and training facility privileges to continue dancing at other athletic events, it was made clear they would not be allowed those some resources for competition season because sports come first.

The LSU Tiger Girls have started a petition that has over 15,000 signatures and asking those in the community to take the time and sign the petition.

If the Tiger Girls are not permitted to compete this will be the first time in 22 years the squad will not perform at nations.

