LSUA named Best College in Louisiana in 2020

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - Louisiana State University of Alexandria recently received national recognition as the Best College in Louisiana for 2020.

According to Best Value Schools, LSUA’s high-quality education at an affordable price makes it the best in the state.

“At LSUA, we know the quality of education our students are getting without accruing massive debt. Receiving recognition and affirmation validates the LSUA mission, and ensures we must keep working to provide this access of higher education to all,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, LSUA Chancellor.

Notable programs mentioned in the ranking included criminal justice, psychology, business administration, and all 11 online bachelor’s degree programs.

To view the complete listing, click here.

