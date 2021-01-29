Advertisement

No medical evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccine causes fertility issues, doctors say

FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and...
FILE - In this Thursday, May 7, 2020 file photo, a pregnant woman wearing a face mask and gloves holds her belly as she waits in line for groceries with hundreds during a food pantry sponsored by Healthy Waltham for those in need due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, at St. Mary's Church in Waltham, Mass.(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Kimberly Curth
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Doctors want to dispel myths that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause fertility problems or harm to a developing baby.

Jane Martin, M.D, at Ochsner Baptist, got both doses of the vaccine while she was pregnant. As a physician specializing in maternal-fetal medicine, she says she knew it was the best decision for her, her family, and her patients.

“I was taking care of pregnant patients in the hospital who had COVID. I specialize in high-risk obstetrics, so, I take care of the sickest pregnant patients out there,” said Martin. “My risk of being exposed to COVID, my risk of contracting COVID in pregnancy was pretty high, so, for me, it was a very easy decision to get the vaccine.”

Both Dr. Martin and the section head for Ochsner Baptist Obstetrics and Gynecology say there has been no medical evidence so far that suggests the vaccine causes any issues with fertility or any harm to a pregnant woman and her developing baby.

“That is a very common question that comes into the office and what I am telling patients is don’t use that myth as a worry,” said Ochsner Baptist OB/GYN Section Head Robin Bone, M.D.

Dr. Bone says research was conducted on the issue during the Pfizer vaccine trial.

“Twenty-three women conceived during that trial. Twelve were in the vaccine group. Eleven were in the placebo group; people who did not get the vaccine but thought they were at the time. There has been no evidence that has shown that the vaccine caused any issue during their pregnancy or after the birth of their children,” said Bone.

As for Martin, she says she’s happy to report neither she nor her baby had any negative side effects following the vaccine.

“The baby did fine in utero after both of the vaccines and then we had a very uncomplicated, fast, delivery. She’s beautiful. She’s perfect. There are 10 fingers, 10 toes,” said Martin.

Bone says the medical community continues to follow the participants in the vaccine trial.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Katherine Lindley Spaht Dodson
Baton Rouge native, LSU grad identified as victim of hostage situation in Texas
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on climate change, in the State Dining Room of the...
La. oil and gas leaders say Biden climate orders could ‘devastate’ state’s economy

Latest News

Opioid Graphic AP
Doctors are seeing an increase in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic
Doctors are seeing an increase in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021 file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech...
LDH makes some exceptions on who can get the coronavirus vaccine based underlying health conditions
The new year won't begin as a happy one as the COVID-19 crisis deepens.
NY undercounted nursing home deaths by thousands, AG says