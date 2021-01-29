No medical evidence to suggest COVID-19 vaccine causes fertility issues, doctors say

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Doctors want to dispel myths that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause fertility problems or harm to a developing baby.

Jane Martin, M.D, at Ochsner Baptist, got both doses of the vaccine while she was pregnant. As a physician specializing in maternal-fetal medicine, she says she knew it was the best decision for her, her family, and her patients.

“I was taking care of pregnant patients in the hospital who had COVID. I specialize in high-risk obstetrics, so, I take care of the sickest pregnant patients out there,” said Martin. “My risk of being exposed to COVID, my risk of contracting COVID in pregnancy was pretty high, so, for me, it was a very easy decision to get the vaccine.”

Both Dr. Martin and the section head for Ochsner Baptist Obstetrics and Gynecology say there has been no medical evidence so far that suggests the vaccine causes any issues with fertility or any harm to a pregnant woman and her developing baby.

“That is a very common question that comes into the office and what I am telling patients is don’t use that myth as a worry,” said Ochsner Baptist OB/GYN Section Head Robin Bone, M.D.

Dr. Bone says research was conducted on the issue during the Pfizer vaccine trial.

“Twenty-three women conceived during that trial. Twelve were in the vaccine group. Eleven were in the placebo group; people who did not get the vaccine but thought they were at the time. There has been no evidence that has shown that the vaccine caused any issue during their pregnancy or after the birth of their children,” said Bone.

As for Martin, she says she’s happy to report neither she nor her baby had any negative side effects following the vaccine.

“The baby did fine in utero after both of the vaccines and then we had a very uncomplicated, fast, delivery. She’s beautiful. She’s perfect. There are 10 fingers, 10 toes,” said Martin.

Bone says the medical community continues to follow the participants in the vaccine trial.

