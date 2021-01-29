Pineville’s Clear sits at top of the throne, leading in goals scored

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - For three years, junior forward Ally Clear has been the Tom Brady of the Pineville soccer team.

Wearing the number 12, teams continue to try to stay clear of the dominant striker.

“The player they are always looking out for is number 12,” head coach Sarah Stevens said. “It’s been like that since Ally stepped foot on the team.”

This season, Clear has grabbed 39 of the 53 goals scored for the Rebels. That set a record for the most goals scored in a season in the last five years.

“I’ve been playing and training with Lafayette soccer team for a while now,” Clear said. “That’s what has helped me a lot this season because it’s given me a lot of confidence with taking on people one on one.”

Clear travels three times a week for competitive soccer, but another cr edit to her success stems from her own household.

“She has two older brothers that go to school at Pineville,” Stevens said. “You can definitely see their influence on her. She’s aggressive, she’s not afraid to go toe to toe with somebody. I mean, if she gets taken down, she’s jumping right back up and she’s going to continue on.”

“The competition was tough with my brothers, but I also played on an all-boys team a couple of years ago, so it’s made me even more tougher and more aggressive to want to go get the ball and fight for it,” Clear said.

Her hunger to win shows in her ability to dribble past defenders, her capability to make great passes and wear down goalkeepers.

“Her ability gives a lot of confidence to our players,” Stevens said. “We can pretty much put her in any position on the field and she will dominate.”

However, Clear knows her game has a lot more potential.

“I feel like I can definitely go further than high school, but I’m going to have to start running on my own, and working more by myself.”

For now, Ally Clear will continue to sit on her throne as the leading scorer, and for that, she’s this week’s ACA Athlete of the Week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.