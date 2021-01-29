Senators ask Biden to back off oil and gas industry

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A large group of U.S. senators, including the two from Louisiana, requests a meeting with President Biden.

They’re worried about recent executive orders and their impact on the oil and gas industry, but some say the handwriting was already on the wall.

“The president is putting together executive orders that are killing jobs,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La).

He is among 25 US senators who signed a letter requesting a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss their concerns about the recent executive orders that prohibit future offshore oil leases.

“The abruptness does trouble me,” said Michael Hecht with GNO Inc. He says the president should consider a phase-down of the offshore oil and gas industry as the state ramps up for renewable energy.

“The first is the manufacture of the component of wind turbine blade blades like those being designed and tested at Michoud,” said Hecht.

Hecht says existing offshore support industries would be natural to facilitate a wind industry transition, but he worries they could fall by the wayside unless a transition plan is put in place.

“This does not replace oil and gas at all but it is an industry that can complement oil and gas,” said Hecht.

Some energy experts say the transition is already well underway.

“This letter has been in the mail for a long time and a lot of people in Louisiana have been thinking about it and preparing for it,” said Pierre Conner, with the Tulane Energy Institute, which is working with many Louisiana companies that are interested in transitioning to renewable energy.

“What we need to do is utilize our strengths, the port, the river and the knowledge base of Louisianians have around fabrication construction and industrial processes,” said Conner.

40 businesses across the region are now participating in the GNO Wind Alliance and the head of the Tulane Energy Institute says banks are already shifting gears.

“Goldman Sachs recently placed the cost of capital for renewable technologies on the low single digits the cost of capital for long-term oil projects is approaching 20 percent,” said Conner.

But Senator Cassidy says there are no guarantees Louisiana will benefit in the long run.

“To say there’s going to be other jobs replacing great jobs right now, it’s cynical,” said Cassidy.

The Tulane Energy Institute says five years ago 50,000 Louisiana residents worked in oil and gas. It says the current number is only half that.

