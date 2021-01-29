Advertisement

SWAC announces ‘revised’ band policy for spring 2021 football season

The Southwestern Athletic Conference completes Day One of their virtual media day.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference completes Day One of their virtual media day.(KALB Sports)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Jan. 29 the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced a revised policy related to band travel and participation for the upcoming Spring 2021 SWAC Football season.

During the spring football season the conference will only allow the attendance of home team bands during football contests their designated home facilities. Visiting team bands will not be permitted to travel to regular season contests.

Games that are designated as classics along with games identified as neutral site contests will be played with no bands in attendance from either team.

“As we began to make final preparations related to the kickoff of the Spring 2021 football season, it became imperative for us to make comprehensive decisions that take into full account where we are with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“During the process of making those decisions, it became abundantly clear that the elimination of all travel for SWAC member institutions’ bands was a significant step toward ensuring an optimal health and safety environment for the upcoming Spring 2021 football season. The health, safety, and welfare of our students and student-athletes will continue to be the driving force behind all of our decisions related to athletic activities and events held within the Southwestern Athletic Conference during this global pandemic.”

The revised band policy is currently only in effect for the Spring 2021 football season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

According to several social media posts, LSU Tiger Girl’s dance team will not be allowed to...
LSU Tiger Girls not allowed to compete at 2021 nationals
The LSU logo is seen on a helmet during the first half of an NCAA college football game in...
LSU names Andre Carter as new defensive line coach
photo of Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. posting up during Thursday night's game at East Texas Baptist....
Hardy’s Big Night Undone at ETBU
The Grace Christian Warriors soccer program has been dominating this season in Division IV....
Warriors handle business in doubleheader, taking both wins over Ouachita Christian