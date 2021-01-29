SWAC announces ‘revised’ band policy for spring 2021 football season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, Jan. 29 the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced a revised policy related to band travel and participation for the upcoming Spring 2021 SWAC Football season.

During the spring football season the conference will only allow the attendance of home team bands during football contests their designated home facilities. Visiting team bands will not be permitted to travel to regular season contests.

Games that are designated as classics along with games identified as neutral site contests will be played with no bands in attendance from either team.

“As we began to make final preparations related to the kickoff of the Spring 2021 football season, it became imperative for us to make comprehensive decisions that take into full account where we are with the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.

“During the process of making those decisions, it became abundantly clear that the elimination of all travel for SWAC member institutions’ bands was a significant step toward ensuring an optimal health and safety environment for the upcoming Spring 2021 football season. The health, safety, and welfare of our students and student-athletes will continue to be the driving force behind all of our decisions related to athletic activities and events held within the Southwestern Athletic Conference during this global pandemic.”

The revised band policy is currently only in effect for the Spring 2021 football season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.