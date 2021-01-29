Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate
Temple coach John Chaney embraces senior guard Aaron McKie at the end of their game with...
John Chaney, Temple’s commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89
Source: KALB
LSUA named Best College in Louisiana in 2020
The GameStop frenzy on Wall Street has investors, and much of the internet, enthralled.
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure