Advertisement

Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers
From left to right: Jakarius Marques Johnson and Vontravious Lamond Bowers(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - Two inmates at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 were arrested Friday, Jan. 29 following the death of another inmate, Lonnie James McCartney, 27 of Ball.

On Monday around 9:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said inmates Jakarius Marques Johnson, 25, and Vontravious Lamond Bowers, 20, allegedly attacked McCartney after a verbal altercation. Investigators said McCartney was struck about the head and face several times, causing him to fall and strike his head. When deputies intervened, they found McCartney unconscious and not breathing.

Deputies performed CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. McCartney passed away early Friday morning.

RPSO re-booked Johnson and Bowers each on one count of manslaughter. No bond has been set for either inmate.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are pending.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 RPSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
APD investigating homicide on Lee Street
Whataburger in Pineville, La.
Cenla’s first Whataburger sees Texas-sized turnout for its opening week
Courtesy Marksville Police Department
Avoyelles Parish Grand Jury indicts woman for 2020 negligent homicide
Scott Wilson and his 19 family members - nine other adults and 10 children - were asked to...
20 family members removed from flight after alleged mask violation
James Henry
Pineville man arrested for kidnapping, domestic abuse, attempted murder of a police officer

Latest News

Source: KALB
LSUA named Best College in Louisiana in 2020
A large group of U.S. senators, including the two from Louisiana, request a meeting with...
Senators ask Biden to back off oil and gas industry
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver | Source: KALB
Alexandria Councilman Harry B. Silver recognized for celebrating 99th birthday