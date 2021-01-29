Two inmates arrested for manslaughter, accused in attack of fellow inmate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (RPSO) - Two inmates at the Rapides Parish Detention Center 1 were arrested Friday, Jan. 29 following the death of another inmate, Lonnie James McCartney, 27 of Ball.

On Monday around 9:50 p.m., the sheriff’s office said inmates Jakarius Marques Johnson, 25, and Vontravious Lamond Bowers, 20, allegedly attacked McCartney after a verbal altercation. Investigators said McCartney was struck about the head and face several times, causing him to fall and strike his head. When deputies intervened, they found McCartney unconscious and not breathing.

Deputies performed CPR until Acadian Ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. McCartney passed away early Friday morning.

RPSO re-booked Johnson and Bowers each on one count of manslaughter. No bond has been set for either inmate.

The investigation is ongoing and autopsy results are pending.

