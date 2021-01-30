General Motors announcing plan to go all electric by 2035

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - General Motors announcing earlier this week that they plan to phase out all gas and diesel engines and move to fully electric by the year 2035.

GM is hoping this plan will help transition their company to create more environmentally friendly modeled vehicles. This announcement also comes after President Joe Biden detailed plans earlier in the week to move the United States away from fossil fuels and to create more jobs in renewable energy.

After seeing GM’s plan, Lawrence Searcy, the Chief Operating Officer at Walker Automotive, said a substantial amount of work would have to be done to have more electric vehicles in 15 years.

“Certainly what GM is proposing is a super ambitious plan. You’re talking about billions and billions of dollars to retrofit the factories. You’re talking about the dealerships having to spend thousands of dollars to install the necessary technology to service the vehicles,” said Searcy.

According to the International Energy Agency, electric car sales only make up 3% of the global total. Electric cars are few and far between in Central Louisiana and only a few hybrid vehicles are available at dealerships. If the plan is to have more electric vehicles, more charging stations would have to be added.

The Holiday Inn in downtown Alexandria is one of the only locations in Central Louisiana with a charging station and it is for Teslas only. The Tesla charging station sees around 10 charges a day during the week and then nearly 40 on the weekends. This station provides a spot for electric car owners to use as it sits directly between Dallas and New Orleans.

Another concern with electric cars is the cost as they run at a higher price than standard vehicles.

“All of the manufacturers are doing what they can to drive that transaction price down. You have to wonder if that transaction price is around $60,000 if that is something that the American public can stomach,” said Searcy.

General Motors is hoping that other automotive companies will follow their decision to create more electric cars for the future.

