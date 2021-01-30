Advertisement

Louisiana GOP chair beats back lawmaker attempt to oust him

Alexandria Rep. Lance Harris has been defeated by GOP leader Louis Gurvich.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Republicans have retained their party’s leader.

The GOP’s governing body spurned an effort Saturday from a state lawmaker to unseat him amid criticism of management and handling of the last governor’s race. The Republican State Central Committee kept New Orleans businessman Louis Gurvich in a job he’s held since 2018. Gurvich defeated Alexandria Rep. Lance Harris.

The Advocate reported party officials said the vote was 134-61 for Gurvich. The vote came during a long meeting Saturday, where many present in a 200-plus crowd didn’t wear masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Party officials said face coverings were required, but the requirement wasn’t visibly enforced.

