Louisiana GOP chair beats back lawmaker attempt to oust him

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Republicans have retained their party’s leader.

The GOP’s governing body spurned an effort Saturday from a state lawmaker to unseat him amid criticism of management and handling of the last governor’s race. The Republican State Central Committee kept New Orleans businessman Louis Gurvich in a job he’s held since 2018. Gurvich defeated Alexandria Rep. Lance Harris.

The Advocate reported party officials said the vote was 134-61 for Gurvich. The vote came during a long meeting Saturday, where many present in a 200-plus crowd didn’t wear masks to protect against the coronavirus.

Party officials said face coverings were required, but the requirement wasn’t visibly enforced.

