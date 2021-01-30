Advertisement

Manna House memorializes founder

Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria charity, Manna House, honored founder, Father Gerard Michael Foley, with a plaque dedication on Friday, marking 15 years since his death.

“Today we remember him, as this is the date of his passing,” said Jessica Viator, executive director. “And we’re so grateful to father Foley and his ‘Yes,’ way back in 1990, to open up a place like the Manna House, where all those who are hungry, no questions asked, 365 days a year, could come and get a hot nutritious meal.”

The plaque can now be seen on the wall of a long-time community meal site.

Foley, established the charity in 1990, feeding 19 people on the first day, a number which grew to almost 5,000 by the end of the first month. Manna House now feeds an average of 230 people a day and is open year-round.

Anyone interested in making a contribution in memory of Foley can do so here.

