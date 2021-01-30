Nursing home vaccinations moving slowly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s work to vaccinate nursing home residents and employees against Covid-19 is moving slowly.

Data released this week from the state’s chief public health adviser indicates fewer than one-third of the doses set aside for the effort have been used and a slim percentage of workers at the facilities showing interest so far.

Dr. Joe Kanter says just shy of 94,000 Moderna vaccine doses have been allocated to a program administered by CVS and Walgreens to vaccinate people who live and work at long-term care facilities. Only 28,000 have reached arms.

Kanter says 69% of residents at the facilities that have been visited have wanted the immunization, while only 26% of the staff have been interested.

Chief Nursing Officer at Rapides Regional Medical Center, Barbara Griffin, says that continuing to educate people on the vaccine could help increase the number of facility workers wanting to get the shot.

This week, LDH and the Louisiana Nursing Home Association provided nursing homes around the state with documents giving suggestions on how to increase vaccines among nursing home staff.

