Tennis season opener at LSUA to be postponed

Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La- A nine-month game of sit-and-wait for Northwestern State tennis appears to not be over.

In an unfortunate turn of events, NSU’s season opener at LSU-Alexandria has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

In what was initially scheduled to be a double header played on Sunday due to a weather adjustment, both teams had previously agreed to minimize the schedule to a single match before ultimately deciding to postpone altogether.

While these are disappointing circumstances, the health and safety of all remains a priority for both programs; NSU and LSUA will reschedule their match for a date and time which is deemed reasonable and safe.

The Lady Demons are now set to begin their season on the road this Friday (Jan. 5) In Hattiesburg, MS against Southern Miss.

