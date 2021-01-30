Three arrested in connection with Lee Street homicide

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police Department made three arrests in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street.

APD arrested Yoko Atkins, 19, Roosevelt London, Jr., 18, and a juvenile, 17, all of Alexandria, and charged them with second-degree murder. A second juvenile, 17, of Alexandria, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are pending.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

