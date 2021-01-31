APD investigating homicide, arrest made

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 6:08 p.m. this evening in the 5400 block of Mansour Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.

Davontay Davis, 20, of Alexandria, was charged with second degree murder in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

