Pineville student receives Louisiana College Smith Scholarship

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville High School student, Leanna Lanford, is the recipient of the 2021 Smith Scholarship at Louisiana College.

Lanford will start at Louisiana College in the fall as a Pre-Med Major, working towards becoming a Pediatric Cardiologist. The Scholarship will give her a four-year, full-ride at LC.

