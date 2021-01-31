Advertisement

Pineville student receives Louisiana College Smith Scholarship

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville High School student, Leanna Lanford, is the recipient of the 2021 Smith Scholarship at Louisiana College.

Lanford will start at Louisiana College in the fall as a Pre-Med Major, working towards becoming a Pediatric Cardiologist. The Scholarship will give her a four-year, full-ride at LC.

