Alexandria man arrested at Lake Charles casino for human trafficking

Blake Jenkins, 28, of Alexandria, was arrested for second-degree kidnapping, human trafficking, and felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.(Calcasieu Correctional Center / KPLC)
By KPLC digital team
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities say a 28-year-old Alexandria man accused of having sex with a 13-year-old Acadia Parish girl and encouraging her to have sex with other men for money has been arrested for second-degree kidnapping and human trafficking.

Blake K. Jenkins was arrested at L’auberge Casino Resort on Jan. 11, according to the Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report.

Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office were called that day in reference to a runaway juvenile from Acadia Parish who had been found by the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said in a news release.

The girl told detectives she had sex with Jenkins, Vincent said. Jenkins then confirmed to detectives that had sex with her, Vincent said.

Jenkins was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on Jan. 11 for felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set his bond at $60,000.

However, after further investigation, the additional counts of second-degree kidnapping and human trafficking were added on Jan. 28. Judge Tony Fazzio set an additional bond of $80,000. Detectives learned that Jenkins had picked up the girl from her residence and transported her to Lake Charles, Vincent said.

Prior to picking her up, Jenkins asked her several times to have sex with other men so he could obtain money for gas, Vincent said. Jenkins left the girl at the casino while he went to work and asked her to have sex with men for money while he was gone, according to Vincent.

Det. Shelley Trahan is the lead investigator.

