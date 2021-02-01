Advertisement

Arrest made in Sunday Vehicle Pursuit

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST
The following information has been provided by the Alexandria Police Department:

Alexandria, La. (January 31, 2021) – Around 12:03 p.m., Alexandria Police officers began a pursuit of a vehicle starting at Lee and Vance Streets when the vehicle ran a red light nearly colliding with the officer’s police car.

The pursuit lasted several minutes during which time the suspect pointed a rifle at pursuing officers. The suspect vehicle became disabled at Main Street and Leland Avenue and, after a brief foot pursuit, Tyrese Richardson, 22, of Alexandria was apprehended and charged with one count of CDS 1 with intent (Marijuana), one count of CDS 1 with intent (ecstasy), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of reckless operation of a vehicle, one count of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of possession of a firearm with drugs.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

