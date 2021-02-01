Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - February 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day, making it a good time for people and businesses to search for lost money in the Louisiana Treasury.

According to the Louisiana State Treasury, more than $900 million in payroll checks, bank accounts, royalties, refunds, deposits, gift certificates, and life insurance are waiting to be claimed.

“Even if you checked a year ago, it’s always a good idea to check again for Unclaimed Property. As quickly as we return lost money, we get even more in,” said State Treasurer John Schroder. “One in six people has Unclaimed Property so the odds are pretty good that you’ll find something.”

To search for Unclaimed Property, visit www.latreasury.com. Searching for and claiming money is free. If you’ve lived in another state, visit www.unclaimed.org/search for an interactive map of links to programs nationwide.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.