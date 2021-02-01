Advertisement

Krewe of Life Blood drive, donations greatly needed

(KALB)
By Javonti Thomas
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many people in Central Louisiana are rolling up their sleeves for the coronavirus vaccine. Others are rolling up their sleeves to donate blood.

LifeShare Blood Centers held a blood drive at Alexandria Emergency Hospital Monday, Feb. 1.

Blood levels in Cenla are at a critically low level.

On average, someone needs blood every two seconds. One blood donation could save up to three lives.

They’re especially encouraging people with Type-O blood. Their blood can be used by most patients.

“It’s your chance to help save someone’s life.” Mandi Guillory with the Alexandria Emergency Hospital said. “It’s only going to take 30 minutes of your time.”

You can register to donate by click here.

